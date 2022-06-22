KTR Urges Centre to Set Up Defence Corridor Between Hyderabad and Bengaluru 

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday urged the Central government to set up a defence industrial production corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and requested the Centre to reconsider its decision to establish the corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

Industries minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for VEM Technologies’ Integrated Defence Systems at National Investment Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district. On this occasion, the state minister said the Centre should rise above political considerations while setting up industries.

Explaining why the setting up of a corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru is helpful, KTR said Hyderabad is home to many defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and more than 1,000 small and medium companies while Bengaluru has HAL and Air Force-related institutions.

“Even in Hyderabad, this did not happen overnight. The PSUs have been in existence for decades, creating a favourable environment for the growth of the sector,” KTR said.

Establishing a defence industrial production corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru would be beneficial to places like Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Wanaparthy in Telangana and Kurnool and Anantapur districts in Andhra Pradesh.

“It should set up the corridor at a place where there is an ecosystem. If you set it up in Uttar Pradesh because you have votes and seats and political preferences there, it won’t work,” he said.

It may be noted here that VEM, which is a defence and aerospace company, will invest Rs. 1,000 crore in the facility coming up on 511 acres in NIMZ. Touted as the largest investment in the private sector in the defence manufacturing industry in India, VEM unit will employ 2,000 people in the next five years.

VEM offers end-to-end technology solutions and systems for various weapon systems for land, air, and naval applications.