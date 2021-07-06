KTR Upset With Protesters Throwing Bike, Cylinder Into Hussain Sagar Lake

A few days ago, Telangana Youth Congress threw a bike into the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad to protest against the increase in the fuel prices. A few women also threw LPG cylinders into the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Telangana MAUD Minister on Tuesday condemned the action of protestors and said that throwing bikes and cylinders into lakes is reprehensible. He tweeted that, "Protest is an important part of democracy to attract the attention of governments and people but irresponsible behaviour such as these, throwing bikes and cylinders into lakes is reprehensible." Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Protest is an important part of democracy to attract the attention of Govts & people But irresponsible behaviour such as these👇, throwing bikes & cylinders into lakes is reprehensible Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu and @TelanganaDGP Garu to issue instructions for stern action pic.twitter.com/TRTSGAWQLr — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2021

KTR requested Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to issue instructions for stern action. KTR shared two photos of the protests that have been organised by the opposition parties in Hyderabad recently.