KTR Unveils Telangana Mobility Valley in Hyderabad

Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce Sri K. Taraka Rama Rao unveiled Telangana Mobility Valley

Following are speech points of the Hon’ble Minister

Matter of pride for me to inaugurate the first edition of the Mobility Next Hyderabad EV Summit, being organized in Hyderabad- the best city to live in India.

Importance of Sustainable Mobility:

Climate Sustainability is one of the most important agenda for governments worldwide

Transport accounts for 1/5th of the Global CO2 emissions, and road travel accounts for 75% of the mobility emissions

Important for us to plan the transition to Cleaner and Sustainable Mobility to preserve the world for our future generations and ensure better quality of life for every citizen

E-Mobility Week

Given the importance of this topic, I am proud to announce Hyderabad E Mobility Week, a weeklong celebration of events to promote clean mobility.

This will be held regularly to foster collaboration by bringing together the thought leaders, experts and global automotive ecosystem players to chart a course for sustainable mobility.

In addition to the Summit, the Hyderabad E-Mobility week includes RallE, which was organized with an objective to promote e-mobility amongst the citizens, saw participation from more than 700 EVs. Hyderabad E-Motor Show will provide a platform to the automotive companies to showcase their next gen EV models. To showcase the power of E-Mobility, I am proud to announce that Hyderabad will become the first city in India to host the Formula E race.The e-prix coming to Hyderabad and India for the first time ever is a testament to the direction of progress India has taken.

Telangana focus on Sustainability

Telangana is already the hub for clean energy in India. State is now 2nd largest producer of solar energy per unit landmass in the country. 20% of Telangana’s energy output comes from solar. State has installed capacity of 4.6 GW. Telangana now aspires to become the most electrified State in the country, in terms of mobility

Unparallel growth of EV-ESS industry in Telangana

Telangana was one of the early adopters of a focused EV-ESS policy in 2020 with an objective to facilitate investments in Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems. Increase EV Adoption in the State

Develop enabling infrastructure (including charging stations)

Through EV-ESS policy we endeavor to provide capital incentives, tax exemptions, subsidies and other support to companies investing in the state.

The response from the industry has been overwhelming. State has already attracted 8,000+ Cr investments from leading Indian and global companies such as Olectra, Mytrah, Gravton, PureEV, One Moto, Etrio, Eto, Lite Auto amongst others. State has already emerged as leading hub for Automotive Engineering R&D in the world with investments from Stellantis, ZF, Hyundai Mobis, Micron, Bosch, Ficosa amongst others

I am proud to share that Hyderabad is leading in development of advanced automotive technologies in India including ADAS, Digital cockpit solutions, V2X Connectivity, Automotive cybersecurity and others

Announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV)

To further accelerate growth of sustainability mobility in India, I hereby announce India’s first New Mobility focused cluster, the Telangana Mobility Valley. TMV will create best in class infrastructure making Telangana the most competitive destination for both manufacturing and E R&D in India.

The vision for TMV has been created with active participation from the industry and academia. The state also engaged leading consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group to help conceptualize and develop a truly differentiated vision for the Telangana Mobility.

TMV aims to facilitate companies across all segments of sustainable mobility:

Electric 2W/3W/4W

Advanced Cell Chemistry and Hydrogen fuel cells

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Component manufacturers

and Auto Engineering R&D companies

TMV aims to attract investments of around INR 50,000 crore and generate more than 4 lakh jobs in the next 5 years.

For this, State is developing 4 Mega clusters in and around Hyderabad:

EV Manufacturing cluster in Zaheerabad

EV Manufacturing cluster in Seetharampur

Energy storage system (ESS) cluster in Divitipally

Innovation cluster at Yenkathala

Each of the clusters will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to reduce cost of operations for their tenant

For instance, we are setting India’s most comprehensive shared testing and validation infrastructure at Yenkathala

This includes state of the art labs for EV Powertrain, EV Battery, ADAS, NVH, EMI-EMC and Component Test Labs

and India's first CAV proving grounds to test Autonomous Vehicles in 100+ acres

State has signed a MOU with ATS-TUV Rheinland, a leading German services provider to develop and operate these facilities in Yenkathala. The company will invest 250 Cr to develop these facilities in Yenkathala

Our ESS cluster will have world class infrastructure to manufacture lithium-ion cells, cathode active battery material and other lithium-ion components. The cluster will also have a Battery recycling facility to minimize carbon footprint and reduce costs of production for developing battery packs for EVs

Another focus area for TMV is talent development. To transition to the new mobility, there is a pressing need for upskilling and reskilling existing talent:

In TMV, we are bringing together industry and the academia to setup series of Centers of Excellence (CoE) to create industry ready talent

Proud to announce, India's first CoE in Automotive cybersecurity in collaboration between BITS Hyderabad and Bosch, will be launched in upcoming academic year

This COE between BITS and Bosch will set an example for the country for creating talent to meet the changing requirements of the automotive industry

Further, we will be announcing atleast four other COEs over the next few weeks on topics like Automotive Cybersecurity, Automotive Artificial Intelligence, Electrochemistry and Modelling & Simulation.

Another focus area for TMV is to promote mobility startups in the state

T-Hub, India’s largest innovation center, has partnered with leading mobility corporates such as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Uber for identifying innovative start-ups and has incubated successful start-ups such as Biliti Electric, Hala Mobility etc

State has entered into an MoU with Plug and Play to setup co-working and incubation spaces for start-ups

To identify and support entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, State is organizing ‘Grand Start-up challenge’ as part of Hyderabad E-Mobility week. State will be supporting selected ideas through grants and incubation support. Over 100+ start-ups in the mobility space have submitted cutting edge ideas.

TMV Investment momentum:

TMV has generated significant momentum amongst the industry. I am overwhelmed to see the positive response. We have secured investments from following companies:

Amara Raja to invest INR 9,500 cr in setting up Li-Ion giga-factory

Hyundai to invest INR 1400 cr for setting Automotive Proving Grounds

Bilti Electric to invest INR 1,100 cr for setting up e3W manufacturing

Allox to invest INR 750 cr to set up India’s first multi gigawatt Cathode manufacturing

Attero to invest INR 600 cr in setting up Battery Recycling Plant

Gravton to invest INR 150 cr in setting up e2W manufacturing

Apollo to set up Digital Innovation Center for driving efficiency

Bosch Global Software Technologies to hire upto 3,000 employees to develop AI and safety solutions in automotive

Fisker has set-up its first facility outside US for developing engineering R&D

MG Group has set-up an EV Park in Hyderabad to support start-ups

Government of Telangana, along with TASK has set-up Kalam Centre For Automotive Excellence (CAE) to upskill youth in E-Mobility

Further, investments aggregating 3,000+ Cr are in advanced stages and will be announced in next 2 weeks. These investments will further strengthen Electric 3-wheeler, Electric 2-wheeler and Charging equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana.

I would urge the dignitaries present here to participate in events across the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week and join the transition to sustainable mobility by partnering with Telangana Mobility Valley.