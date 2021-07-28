KTR Unveils Pink Book, Investors Guide to Telangana 2021

Hyderabad: Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce and MA&UD K.T Rama Rao today released the PINK BOOK- An Investor Guide to Telangana at Pragathi Bhavan. Also present at the launch were Minister for Tourism & Culture V Srinivas Goud, Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics, EV & ESS, Sujai Karampuri, and other officials from the Electronics wing.

The investors' guide 2021 gives an overall view of Telangana's opportunities and sheds light on the amenities and infrastructure in the state. Pink Book also lists out the activities undertaken by important departments.

Minister KT Rama Rao expressed happiness and said, “Telangana has always aimed to feature amongst the best states in India in Ease of doing business (EoDB), Pink book is a comprehensive document that lists out sectoral policies of the state and also lists out important governmental contact details. I’m sure it will help the investors take an informed decision on their future investment plans and also enhance Ease of Doing Business in the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “ It is not just the incentives offered by states that the investors look out for, but also the convenience of operations and factors like continuous power supply, access to resources, and talent pool that play a bigger role. EoDB can only improve when procedures are streamlined and made convenient. Towards this, the Pink Book would equip investors with the information they need about the state. We will keep updating this document every year.”

The copies of the book were given out to all the members present.

The book can be accessed online at:

https://it.telangana.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Pink-Book.pdf