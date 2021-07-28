KTR Thanks Srinivas Goud For Special Birthday Gift

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao celebrated his birthday on July 24th. On the special occasion, ministers, fans, and many other celebs wished KTR. Many did charity work in the name of KTR. Now, a special gift has been given to KTR by Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. He presented a beautifully made portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha, to KTR at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The portrait measures six feet in width and five feet in height and it was made of Panchaloha by two artists. They have worked on it for three months and finally, it was gifted to KTR. After receiving the gift, KTR said that the gift was so special to him. He also thanked Srinivas Goud for a wonderful gift. Srinivas Goud was accompanied by his two daughters Srihita and Sriharitha.

Srinivas Goud said that they have taken up Mukkoti Vrukscharchana, conducted blood donation camps, and donated customized two-wheelers to physically challenged persons in the Mahabubnagar district.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday, many public representatives and celebs came forward to contribute a few custom-made vehicles under the 'Gift A Smile' initiative and also planted saplings.

