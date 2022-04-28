KTR Thanks Party Cadre For Making TRS Plenary A Success

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao thanked all the members of the TRS party who made the formation day celebrations a huge success. Telangana IT Minister KTR also thanked leaders for hoisting the party flag in all the villages, wards, and basthis across Telangana state.

He appealed to all the leaders and members of the TRS party to work for the welfare of all under the leadership of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the plenary meeting, KTR said that the TRS needs to play a crucial role in national politics in view of the country’s needs. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "It is not Modi hai to mumkin hai, but Modi hai to mushkil hai" and also called Modi, a Rythu Virodhi. He also added, "It is not the slogans like Make In India that fit India, but Becho India."

