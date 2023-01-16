KTR Tells Indian Diaspora About Telangana's Progress

Before heading to the World Economic Forum meeting which will be held at Davos, Switzerland, between January 16 and 20, 2023, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao spoke at the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Indian diaspora in Zurich on Sunday. Indians living in Switzerland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and other countries attended the gathering. The Minister spoke about the astounding progress achieved by Telangana government since inception of the State in 2014, holistic development model, and other topics.

Giving a peek into development, KTR said that Paddy production was at 68 lakh tonnes and procurement by the government was 24 lakh tonnes in 2014. And in 2022, the production and procurement grew to 3.5 crore tonnes and over two crore tonnes respectively. IT exports out of Telangana grew from Rs. 57,000 Crores to Rs 1.83 lakh Crores, per capita of Telangana grew from Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.78 lakh, while national average is Rs 1.49 lakh.

Speaking about the progress achieved in the villages, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KTR said that now every village has a nursery, vaikunta dhamam, and 10% of Gram Panchayat budget is earmarked as green budget, and the government has provided a tractor and a tanker for every gram panchayat in the state. KTR said that the needs of farmers were taken care of by providing free power round-the-clock, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, high quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, and Rythu Vedikas were built. He said that Palle Pragathi was a role model, and that the needs of people in villages were thoroughly thought through by CM KCR, which no other CM or PM did.

The Industries Minister said that five revolutions are unfolding in Telangana, which are: Pink revolution (meat), yellow revolution (oil palm), blue revolution (inland fisheries), white revolution (milk) and green revolution (crops). KTR placed three requests before the NRIs. He asked them to be the State’s goodwill ambassador, participate in government’s programmes like Mana Ooru - Mana Badi and promote Telangana and India. Urging them to be part of the State’s growth story, KTR assured of complete support even if anyone wants to make small investments in the State and create jobs.