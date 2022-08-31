KTR's Cryptic Jibe at Modi Govt Over Gautam Adani’s Becoming World’s Third Richest Man

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday made a tongue-in-cheek comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to deposit Rs.15 lakh into the bank accounts of citizens over increase in the assets of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), took to Twitter to take potshots at the Modi government over a tweet about India’s billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani emerging as the 3rd richest man in the world.

"I guess all of that ₹15 lakh that was promised to every poor Indian got deposited into only one account 😁

Galti Se Mistake Modi Ji?," KTR tweeted.

I guess all of that ₹15 lakh that was promised to every poor Indian got deposited into only one account 😁 Galti Se Mistake Modi Ji? https://t.co/aIuH8CbQ0k — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 31, 2022

The Telangana Minister retweeted about Adani’s news and said that the PM Narendra Modi had promised to deposit Rs.15 lakh into the bank accounts of poor citizens. Without taking the business tycoon’s name, the TRS leader said it seemed the promised amount of all the beneficiaries was deposited in only one account by mistake.

This is not the first time KTR took a dig at the Prime Minister. On June 18, he shared the report of ‘funds in Swiss banks rising 50 per cent to a 14-year high on the back of a surge in institutional holdings’ and reminded the Modi government to fulfil its 2014 election promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in each Indian account.

Also Read: KCR Calls for ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ After Meeting Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar in Patna