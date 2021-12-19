KTR Takes A Dig At PM Modi's Lunch With Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Workers

HYDERABAD: In a recent tweet on Sunday, State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR),shared a photo of PM Modi having lunch with the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor workers during the launch of the prestigious project. Right below the picture, he shared pictures of migrant workers struggling to get back home after the lockdown was declared due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

KTR in his tweet wondered as to where the love & empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometers. He also alleged that the Government of India had coerced the states for train fares for shramik trains which were plied to send the migrant workers back to their home towns. In a direct reference to PM Modi and the BJP, KTR said that with the elections round the corner he shares lunch with the workers. If not it was like earlier when the migrant workers were left to struggle to reach home when they did nothing for them.

Check out KTR’s tweet here:

Wonder where this love & empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres In fact Govt of India coerced the states for train fares for shramik rails ఎన్నికలు ఉంటే ఇలా.. కూలీలతో కలిసి భోజనం..లేకపోతే అలా.. వలస కూలీలను గాలికొదిలేసి, ప్రత్యక్ష నరకం pic.twitter.com/ycbozNXWtY — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 19, 2021

Modi on Monday felicitated workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by showering flower petals on them during the inauguration of the temple complex. The Prime Minister also had lunch with the workers at a hall in the complex, acknowledging their contribution in the making of the corridor. “Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hard work of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata!" he later said in his tweet, and also shared some pictures. PM Modi has shared a meal with labourers on several occasions including the one at Varanasi.

It is known that the Telangana government has been taking an aggressive stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government at the Centre. Apart from the Anti-farmer policies and its stance on paddy procurement the KCR-led government is not sparing an opportunity to lash out at the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday, KTR took a dig at the BJP government in Karnataka for cancelling the shows of stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui. He said that the Telangana government would welcome comedians like Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to stage their shows in Hyderabad, which is “truly cosmopolitan” unlike Bengaluru, he said. “We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically,” KTR said.

Also Read: RRR Will Create More Employment, Says KTR