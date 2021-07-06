KTR Surprises All, Makes Construction Worker Shivamma Cut Ribbon Of Balanagar Flyover

Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday threw open the six lane flyover at Balanagar. KTR surprised everyone and made Shivamma who worked for the construction of flyover cut the ribbon. The flyover is named after Dalit leader and parliamentarian Babu Jagjivan Ram.

KTR took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Happy to be throwing open the much-awaited Balanagar flyover tomorrow. This 1.1 km flyover built as part of #SRDP (strategic road development plan) will ease traffic congestion at one of the most choked junctions in Hyderabad." Here is the tweet made by KTR.

The travel time between Kukatpally Y Junction towards Medchal Highway will be reduced and thereby puts an end to traffic jams at Balanagar junction. The project was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan at a cost of Rs. 387 crore. State animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, labour minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLAs M Krishna Rao, Vivekananda Goud, MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi, S Raju, Naveen Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy and few others participated in the event.