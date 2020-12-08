KTR Supports Bharat Bandh, Says TRS Will Stand By Farmers

The ruling TRS party has extended its complete support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations on December 8. TRS Working President KTR addressed protesters at Burgula Gate at Shadnagar National Highway 44, said that the struggle by farmers was justified. KTR said that the agitation was not new for the pink party and said that it would be with the farmers of the country.

KTR said that TRS party has opposed the farmers bills in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha and saluted the farmers who have united for the cause. He termed the farm laws as black laws and said that these farm laws will ensure that the farmer will not get minimum support price and the agriculture sector goes into the hands of the corporates.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9th. Many farmers are protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by the farmers unions who have been protesting the three farm laws and the major political parties came out in the support of the bandh. The central government said that the three farm laws will bring a major change in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. Farmer unions in Punjab and Haryana say that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and with time, the corporate houses will dictate the terms and thereby farmers will end up in huge loses.