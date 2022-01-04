KTR To Support Punjab Chess Champ, Seeks Policy For Differently Abled Sportspersons In Telangana

Jan 04, 2022, 13:16 IST
Twitter: KTR Offers Help To Punjab Differently abled Chess champ Malika Handa - Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister on Monday, came forward to help a Punjab deaf and dumb chess champion in his personal capacity. Jalandhar-based deaf and dumb chess player, Malika Handa, the first Indian ever to win an International Deaf and Dumb Chess Championship gold medal, apart from winning multiple gold medals in national championships, tweeted her plight about the Punjab government failing to give her job and a cash reward because they don't have a policy for deaf sports.

In one of the tweets from September, Handa wrote, "I am hurt and feel like crying. I met the Sports Ministry director today and he said that the Punjab government cannot give job and cash awards to deaf sportspersons. What shall I do now? My future is ruined."

This was shared by Anand Ranganathan consulting editor & columnist at the Swarajya, who in his tweet said that the  Punjab govt was denying cash awards due to Malika Handa because it doesn’t have a policy for deaf sports. This is where crowd funding could really help. Can we please do something? I’ll like to be a donor.

The IT Minister who is very active on social media and lending a helping hand either through his personal capacity or through government funding was quick to respond and said that he would contribute in his personal capacity.

Bharath Biotech co-founder Suchithra Ella and several others also pitched in to offer aid to the chess champion Malika Handa.

In furtherance to this issue, the IT Minister in response to a tweet by Padma Shri Award winner and social activist from Hyderabad, Sunitha Krishnan,  requested the Telangana Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs - V Srinivas Goud to look into the issue of framing a policy for the differently-abled persons in the State of Telangana.

Also Read: Kin of Telugu Man Who Ended Life in Saudi Seek KTR's Help to Get His Body


Read More:

Tags: 
KT Rama Rao
KTR
Malika Handa
Chess Champion
Differently Abled Sportspersons
Telangana
Punjab
Advertisement
Back to Top