Hyderabad: A day before his birthday Telangana’s Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, has broken his left leg. The tech-savvy state minister shared this news with his followers on Twitter and shared an image of him sitting on a sofa at home. The TRS working president asked his followers to suggest some OTT shows for binge-watching while the torn ankle ligament is healed.

He tweeted that “Had a fall today & ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest 🙁 Any advise on binge worthy OTT shows?”

Had a fall today & ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised 3 weeks of rest 🙁 Any advise on binge worthy OTT shows? pic.twitter.com/sWat7eCkWX — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2022

The TRS leaders and cadre are upbeat about the party’s second in command leader’s birthday on July 24. The party leaders are preparing to celebrate KTR’s 46th birthday on a grand scale. As per party sources, TRS Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency incharge Talasani Saikiran Yadav will lead the birthday celebrations at Telangana Bhavan here in the city tomorrow.

The party will also cut a special cake ‘Rise in Telangana’ which will highlight the achievements of TRS government during its last 8 years of governance in the state.

