KTR Strongly Condemns Barbaric Murder of Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and expressed hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soonest. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Shocked & Horrified to see the ruthless & cold blooded murder of farmers in #Lakhimpur_Kheri of Uttar Pradesh Strongly condemn the barbaric incident & hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice soonest — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 5, 2021

On October 3 night, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs hit a group of farmers who were protesting against the farm laws introduced by the centre. It is said that Mishra's son Ashish was driving one of the vehicles. After the incident, several opposition leaders staged protests demanding the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The Union Minister of State for Home and his son is responsible for the political tension in Lakhimpur. Why is the BJP government protecting them? Instead of taking us into custody, the government should be quick to act against the guilty BJP leaders." On Monday, she was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.