KTR Speaks on Telangana Lifesciences Vision For 2030 at Davos

IT and Industries Minister KTR speaking at a panel discussion on 'Telangana Lifesciences Industry's Vision For 2030' at World Economic Forum in Davos.

The other participants who shared their thoughts at the panel discussion were Dr. Reddy’s Labs Co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad and PwC India Partner Mohammad Athar.

During the discussion, the Telangana minister stated that the life sciences sector in India needs revolutionary reforms to strengthen the sector and compete with the world.

KTR also added that India needs a conducive regulatory framework in lifesciences sector.

KTR highlighted the fact that Telangana is known as the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’ and Life Sciences capital of the Country. He added that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world’s largest pharma cluster.

The Telangana MAUD added that the Govt of Telangana has created a synergy between academia and industry which helps in coming up with solutions for various real time issues.

The Telangana IT minister stated that innovations in lifesciences sector is the need of the hour. He added that the sector is fast growing in the digital drug discovery space and there is a need for the IT and pharma sectors to come together and work.

KTR stated that Hyderabad is home to various pharma globals. He mentioned that Novartis’s second largest campus is in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Monkeypox Symptoms and Treatment