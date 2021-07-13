KTR Son Himanshu Plants Sapling On His Birthday

Himanshu Rao, the grandson of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and son of IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao accepted the Green India Challenge on the occasion of his birthday and planted saplings. He along with his uncle TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Pragati Bhavan as part of the Green India Challenge. Himanshu called on everyone to take up Green India Challenge and said that it protects the environment. He expressed happiness over planting saplings as a part of the Green India Challenge on the occasion of his birthday.

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar wished Himanshu Rao on the occasion of his birthday.

Recently, Himanshu Rao bagged the prestigious Diana Award for his initiative SHOMA – Making Villages Self-Sustainable.

After receiving the award, he took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Diana Awards honour young people who work to improve the lives of others. The award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged between 9 and 25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. It is named after Diana, Princess of Wales."

He further added that "With great delight, I announce that I have received my Diana Award for my tremendous initiative SHOMA – Making Villages Self-Sustainable. More details will be announced soon!"