KTR Son Himanshu Not Interested In Politics Has Own Goals

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s son K Himanshu Rao made it clear that he will never enter politics. He further added that he has his own dreams to pursue and goals to achieve.

He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "I just wanted to clear something, I will never enter politics because I have my dreams to pursue and goals to achieve. Thank you! Hope you have a great day." Here is the tweet made by Himanshu.

For this tweet, Krishan replied -, "Himanshu , relax. Continue to explore, study. This moment is not coming back buddy . Live it. Never get perturbed by distractions. This space has two Hate or Good. Keep doing the good and Chill."

Another Twitter user, Veera tweeted as, "As a grandson of our #CMKCR garu & Son of our young leader #KTR Sir, We people of #Telangana naturally predicts #HimanshuRao as our future leader. All the best for your future goals."

A few days ago, Himanshu bagged Diana Award for his initiative SHOMA - Making Villages Self-Sustainable. He tweeted as, "Diana Awards honour young people who work to improve the lives of others. The award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged between 9 and 25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work. It is named after Diana, Princess of Wales."

Himanshu thanked the jury of Diana Award for recognising his work. He also thanked KCR, his grand father and CM of Telangana for guiding him in the implementation of the project.

In another tweet, Himanshu tweeted, "I expect to get a gift from you all on 12th of July! A gift which is helpful for the future generations, a gift that we can give to protect our environment. I want each and everyone of you to plant a sapling on my birthday instead of sending me bouquets and flowers!"