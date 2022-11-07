KTR Shares Throwback Pic

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao who is very active on Social media and responds to users who are in trouble shared a throwback picture dated back to 20 years with a caption 20 years ago and now. He often shares posts about political and social causes through his official Twitter handle.

Responding to the pictures, netizens and the party supporters hailed him as a hero.

Also Read: KTR Keeps His Promise to Adopt Munugode Constituency After TRS Win in Bypoll