KTR Seeks Centre Funds for Telangana's Ambitious Sewage Treatment Project

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao met Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday and requested him to provide funds to the state government’s ambitious project to implement 100% sewerage treatment.

KTR met the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and submitted representation regarding the 100% sewerage treatment project and Personal Rapid Transit systems (PRTS). The Telangana government has taken up the ambitious project to implement 100% sewerage treatment with an estimated cost of Rs 8,684 crore. Highlighting the importance of this project, KTR appealed to the Union Minister to consider meeting one-third of this cost of Rs 8684.54 crore i.e. Rs 2850 crore under AMRUT 2 and the remaining expenditure will be borne by the state government.

Met with Sri @HardeepSPuri Ji, Minister for Urban Affairs today Requested him to extend financial support aiding the efforts of Govt of Telangana in construction of STPs, Nalas and SWDs in GHMC pic.twitter.com/0D5O6xWbPS — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 23, 2022

The state minister said that the sewage treatment for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) i.e. Hyderabad & adjoining areas upto Outer Ring Road (ORR) shall also provide for abatement of sewage pollution to River Musi and other water bodies in HUA.

“A Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) has already been prepared accordingly. The comprehensive master plan includes construction of 62 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), laying of lateral sewer mains, branch sewer mains, trunk sewer mains for collection of sewage and conveying upto the STPs,” KTR said.

The state minister said in the Phase-I within Hyderabad city, construction of 31 STPs of 1250.50 MLD capacity in three packages are being taken up with a total cost of Rs.3866.21 crore. “These 3 STP packages are at tendering stage under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM-60:40) while the STP package-IV and sewer network 3 packages amounting to Rs.4818.33 crore are already commenced,” he said.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister further requested the Centre’s help in taking up the smart urban mobility solutions such as Personal Rapid Transit systems (PRTS), Ropeway systems to act as feeder services to the Metro Rail and MMTS.



He said the PRTS corridor proposed for a length of 10.00 km which connects the State Assembly to Paradise metro station with a spur to Khairatabad metro station and MMTS station. The proposed corridor integrates with various transport systems like Metro Rail at Assembly station, Paradise and Khairatabad stations and MMTS at James Street station & Khairatabad station.

KTR informed the Union Minister that Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRRCL) are the consultants for preparation of feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed corridor.

“Since the high-powered committee has been formulated under MoRTH to recommend Standards and Specifications for the PRT system in the country, you are requested to kindly use your good offices with MoRTH to provide Standards, Specifications and legal / regulatory framework at the earliest so that the project can be commenced,” KTR made an earnest appeal.