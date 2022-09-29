KTR Seeks Central Funds After Mission Bhagiratha Wins National Award

Hyderabad: A day after ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ was bestowed with the National Award, Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Centre to grant Rs 19,000 crore.

Expressing the gratitude of the Centre for recognising Telangana's flagship Mission Bhagiratha’ project, the TRS leader sought funds from the Central government as per the recommendation of Niti Aayog.

“Telangana’s flagship ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ wins national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households.

Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of Niti Aayog to grant Rs19,000 Cr to this pioneering project,” KTR wrote in his tweet.

Telangana’s flagship ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ pioneering project is a brainchild of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, which has won national recognition for providing safe drinking water to every household.

Under ‘Mission Bhagiratha’, the state government is providing treated drinking water to all people including households from the remote tribal hamlets.

Earlier, a team of Central officials deputed by the Jal Jeevan Mission inspected the implementation and progress of the project and later the project was assessed by a national-level independent agency in 320 villages across the state.