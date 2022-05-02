KTR Says Root Cause of All Problems is Lack of Vision by PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao took a swipe at the Modi government highlighting the government’s lack of vision for the country. KTR said shortage is the new buzzword in the current dispensation.

The TRS leader tweeted a list of shortages of various essentials during the BJP rule at the Centre. He said the root cause of all these problems is Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacking vision for India. He slammed the Prime Minister in his tweet on Monday.

Referring to the current shortage of coal in different parts of the country, KTR took a dig at the Centre with the remark, “ NPA Govt’s amazing performance.” It may be noted here, the TRS minister had in the past described the BJP-led NDA ( National Democratic Alliance) as NPA (Non-Peforming Alliance)

“Coal shortage in BJP rule, oxygen shortage during Corona times, electricity shortage for industries, job shortage for youth, employment shortage in villages and when it comes to state there is fund shortage,” the TRS minister tweeted.