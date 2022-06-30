KTR Says, 'Ask Google About Versatility Of Telangana'

TRS working president and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the world's largest lift irrigation project and the world's largest incubator are in Telangana and both were built by the KCR government.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Ask Google about the versatility of Telangana" and he wrote two questions. Here is the tweet by KTR.

Ask Google about the versatility of Telangana👇 ❇️ Where is the World’s Largest Lift Irrigation Project? ❇️ Where is the World’s Largest Incubator? Matter of great pride that both are in #Telangana & both built by #KCR Govt 😊 Agriculture to ICT; we cover all bases 💪 pic.twitter.com/KaUbx5RBaL — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 30, 2022

Kaleshwaram Multipurpose Lift Irrigation Project is the world's largest irrigation and drinking water system. The project aims to irrigate 18.26 lakh acres of land across 13 districts, and provide water for industries and drinking water to Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

KCR inaugurated a new facility of the T-Hub at Raidurgam, Gachibowli. It is said to be the world’s largest incubation centre. The new facility is built up in an area covering 3.5 lakh sqft space. It is built at a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The building will house more than 1,500 startups.

