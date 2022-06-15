KTR, Sabitha Vows to Resolve Problems Of RGUKT Basar Students

Nearly 8,000 students studying at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar launched a protest on Tuesday demanding the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the university. The students alleged that there were no basic amenities at the varsity. On Tuesday, students staged a protest in front of the administration black in the university.

According to the reports, the intake of the students is increasing but the infrastructure remained the same. The students warned that they won't stop their protest until CM KCR visits the campus and gives an assurance to solve all the problems they have been facing.

Education Minister Sabitha Reddy has called for a meeting with the concerned VC today regarding the matter and further stated that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.

Telangana IT Minister KTR also said that all issues mentioned to the notice of CM KCR and Education Minister Sabitha. Here is the tweet.

Will take all the issues mentioned to the notice of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education https://t.co/jNLkemAkMU — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 15, 2022

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed anguish over the issue going on at the RGUKT Basar.

Here is the student body president explaining the issues on campus which are prevailed for years.

