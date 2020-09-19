KTR's Master Strategy For GHMC Elections

TRS working president KTR had gone on hyperactive mode. He is busy coordinating and implementing the strategy for the upcoming GHMC elections. He has already prepared an action plan to make the MLAs visit various areas under the GHMC. He has also appointed incharges for various divisions in the city.

KTR himself is holding meetings with various caste, religious and social groups and is seeking their support in the upcoming elections. On Friday, he had a meeting with the leaders of the Christian community in the GHMCregion. More importantly, KTR has also unofficially announced several candidates in the 150 GHMC wards so that they can cover the ground and win the support of the voters.

This, he feels will prove advantageous for the TRS as the Opposition is yet to get its act together. They have not yet started the process of identifying the candidates.

Sources also said that KTR had got an intensive survey done in all the wards. Based on the survey results, he is said to be initiating corrective measures in various wards. He has identified the problems in several localities and is trying to address them. Also, he is said to be luring key grassroots level leaders from other parts into the TRS.

These strategies, TRS leaders believe, will ensure a a massive victory for the TRS this time too. Sources say, TRS is aiming at least 100 seats.