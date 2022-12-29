KTR’s Father-in-Law Pakala Harinath Rao Passes Away at 72

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s father-in-law Pakala Harinath Rao passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 72.

Harinath Rao was admitted to the AIG hospitals in Hyderabad after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday. He breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.

KTR was seen consoling his wife Shailima Kalvakuntla at the hospital. The mortal remains of Harinath Rao are being shifted to his residence in Rayadurg. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Oreon Villas in Rayadurg and paid his tributes. Meanwhile, several political leaders have conveyed their condolences to Harinath Rao’s family members.

#Telangana CM KCR offered condolences to Pakala Harinath Rao (74) (Father-in-law Minister KTR) who passed away this afternoon pic.twitter.com/eqcGFPDHR1 — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) December 29, 2022

