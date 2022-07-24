KTR’s Birthday Celebrations Touching Lives of Many Through Gift A Smile Initiative

Hyderabad: Gift A Smile, a novel initiative started by KTR on his birthday three years ago, continues to do good, this year as well. KTR earlier announced that he will not be celebrating his birthday (on July 24) due to the flood situation in the State. He urged his followers and well-wishers to help the people affected by the recent rains across the State. Taking inspiration from the Gift a Smile initiative, several leaders conducted programs and distributed essential products, apart from taking up large-scale works for the welfare of their respective villages.

Under Gift A Smile initiative, Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced the donation of Rs 8 Crore for upliftment of three Govt. ZP Schools in Tadoor, Sirisawada and Kummera.

Happy birthday to one of the most dynamic & inspirational leaders that our country has ever produced. He practises leadership in actions. Integrity, Insight and Inclusiveness are his signposts. @KTRTRS, we are fortunate to have you as our LEADER.#HappyBirthdayKTR#GiftASmile pic.twitter.com/EN8aaajkYG — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) July 24, 2022

MLAs Gandhi Arekapudi and Challa Dharma Reddy organised blood donation camps at their respective camp offices. Pochampally Srinivas Reddy who had earlier adopted Ramavaram Village has announced taking up of new development works under Gift A Smile initiative today.

Under the Gift A Smile initiative, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TSMDC) Chairman Krishank distributed raincoats to school children at Rasoolpura and also donated school uniforms to the children at the specially-abled children hostel in Marredpally, Cantonment.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy handed over custom-made ‘E-Vehicles’ to two differently-abled persons under the Gift A Smile initiative.

Also Read: Ahmed Patel’s Daughter Mumtaz to Join Politics When 'Time is Right’

GHMC Corporators Shanti Srinivas Reddy and Hema Samala organised lunch for orphans and donated notebooks to Govt. school children respectively. TRS leader Karthik Reddy Patlolla adopted a school in Rasheedguda Village of Shamshabad mandal. TRS party leaders across the State have distributed groceries, umbrellas and rain covers for huts to the people living in rain affected areas.

