KTR Review Meeting On Arrangements For Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Vemulawada 

HYDERABAD: A high-level review meeting on arrangements for Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Vemulawada was held by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu in Hyderabad today. The status of the ongoing development works in the town too were discussed. The Minister said that Vemulawada, prominently known as Dakshin Kasi, would be developed on the lines of Yadadri.

KTR asked the officials to make all necessary arrangements so that devotees who visit the temple from various parts of the State and the country face no inconvenience. Also, he asked them to focus on management of sanitation in the town and to arrange ambulance services, take fire safety measures on a precautionary note. The Minister said that the annual cultural programmes, held during Maha Shivaratri celebrations, have to be organised on a grand scale by coordinating with the State Culture Department.



Stating that Sircilla and Vemulawada would emerge as tourist destinations, the MA&UD Minister asked the officials to chart plans for development works in that direction. He said that the tallest idol of Lord Shiva, construction of cottages, and adventure games would be taken up at Ramappa Gutta in the suburbs of Sircilla. And, cable car services would be arranged at Nampalli Gutta in Vemulawada Suburbs.

KTR asked officials to lay footpaths alongside all main roads in the town leading to the temple, to spruce up the town with wall paintings at all places feasible to display the art and to lay a cycling track and walking track alongside Moola Vagu. He said that the mini-stadium being constructed with high-standards in Vemulawada would be completed soon. The Minister directed officials to send proposals to the State government for the laying of a four-lane main road from Kodurupaka to Vemulawada and a second ghat road to Nampalli Gutta.

Along with district collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Akhil Mahajan, Vemulawada temple officials and district officials from R&B and other departments participated in this meeting.

