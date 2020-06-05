HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has responded to actress Meera Chopra’s police complaint against fans of Jr NTR, who she alleged, had abused her online besides threatening with gang rape and acid attacks.

In a tweet response to the actress on Friday, the minister said he had requested the Telangana DGP and the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take stern action as per law against those responsible, based on her complaint.

Ma’m, I have requested @TelanganaDGP and @CPHydCity to take stern action as per law based on your complaint https://t.co/mbKzVAe5fB — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 5, 2020

Later on Friday, Meera Chopra had tweeted tagging KT Ramarao and former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha as well, saying that the Hyderabad City Police had filed an FIR in the case and that she was hoping that this would be ‘investigated thoroughly’ for the sake of the safety of women.

The actress also thanked KTR for his prompt response stating, "Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women's safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women!," (sic).



Thanks sir, it really means a lot. This is very important for women safety. These people should not be left free to do crimes on women! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/HzQcRHPEAd — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 5, 2020

Meera Chopra, a relative of India’s Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, has filed a complaint against the fans of Tollywood hero, Jr NTR for abusing and trolling her on social media. The trouble for the 'Vaana' fame actress started following her Q&A session on Tuesday with her fans on Twitter. To a question from a netizen about Jr NTR, the actress replied that she is not a fan of Tarak and that she likes Mahesh Babu.

Enraged by her response, fans of Jr NTR reportedly targeted her on social media, trolling her to the hilt, prompting the actress to approach the Hyderabad police with an online complaint.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered a case and also ensured the removal of abusive tweets against Meera Chopra. The police have already identified the twitter accounts of those who made objectionable comments and registered cases under section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Whoever shares abusive posts and tweets would face stringent action, the Cyber Crime Police asserted.