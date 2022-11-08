KTR Requests Education Minister Sabitha to Resolve Nizam College Hostel Issue

Responding to the hostel allotment issue in Nizam College, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao has requested the state education minister Sabitha Indrareddy to intervene and address the issue.

Taking to twitter , KTR posted, “Request Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu to kindly intervene and address the issue. As per the request of the students, a girls hostel was built and handed over to the college. This situation seems unwarranted (sic).”

The students of Nizam College have been agitating for sometime now demanding that under-graduate girl students be accommodated in the newly-constructed hostel block. The agitators claimed that orders were given to allocate rooms in the new block only to post-graduate students.

