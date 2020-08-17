HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the Union Minister of Defense for removal of unauthorised road blocks in Secunderabad Cantonment area.

According to reports, some local authorities in Secunderabad Cantonment had imposed unauthorized road blockades in the area. These road blockades were causing trouble to the locals due to repeated road closures while they were travelling within the cantonment.

KTR had written a letter to the Union Defence Minister and appealed him to intervene and instruct the local authorities to avoid such closures of roads without following the SOP, and without taking any permission from concerned authorities in respect of all the roads in Secunderabad Cantonment.

KTR brought to the notice of the union minister that the local military authorities (LMAs) were acting unilaterally without following due process. KTR said that even the military authorities were not following the orders issued by the Union Defense Ministry in 2018 regarding the closure of roads.

KTR said any roads in the cantonment should be closed only after announcing regarding the closure in local newspapers and posting details on the cantonment's website. He further said that roads should not be closed on the pretext of COVID-19 regulations.

He said about 10 lakh people in the north and north-east of the Hyderabad city were suffering due to the sudden closure of roads by local military officials.