KTR Recommends Young Singer From Medak's Narsingi to DSP, Thaman

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao was impressed by the voice of a young girl Shravani from Narsingi of Medak district. A Twitter user posted a video of Shravani singing a song on Telangana which caught the attention of KTR. The minister felt that the undiscovered singer needs to be promoted and retweeted the post tagging Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S praising the girl.

Later, both the music directors responded to KTR’s tweet. DSP said that he is always searching for such talent and mentioned that he will definitely honour her talent. Thaman wrote that “This is GOLD dear sir. What a talent!”

Devi Sri Prasad is preparing to tune the songs in ‘Pushpa’, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie director, Sukumar clarified that this movie will be made in two parts.

As far as Thaman is concerned, he is composing music for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, the Pawan Kalyan- Rana Daggubati movie, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Lucifer’ remake and others.

Coming to Shravani’s background, her father said that she participated in shows like ‘Padutha Teeyaga’ and ‘Saregamapa Little Champs’. The father said that as he is interested in music, he takes his three daughters to Hyderabad once a week to make them learn music.

Hope KTR’s tweet works in favour of the young talented singer Shravani. It remains to be seen if these musicians will give the Narsngi singer a chance at playback singing.