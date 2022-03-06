Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is in power only in Telangana. He further stated that the party leaders are ready for any debate and he would step down from power if any other state is having better welfare schemes than that of Telangana.

KTR inaugurated Rythu Vedhika at Marripalli of Vemulawada Mandal on Saturday. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is putting all his efforts for the development of the state. He said that the opposition parties were unable to digest the development taking place in Telangana and were not willing to witness the green fields spread across the state and stressed the point that it has been possible only after the completion of numerous irrigation projects in the state.

KTR criticised Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and said that they are trying to provoke the people in the name of caste and religion. He urged the public not to fall into the trap of BJP leaders and told them to question BJP leaders on the developmental activities taken up by the centre. He said that Rythu Vedhikas should help farmers to share opinions. He added that the number of godowns also increased so as to store crops. Mission Bhagiratha tap connection to every house, Rythu Bandhu to every farmer, and many other welfare schemes are implemented in the state, the minister said.

