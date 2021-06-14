KTR Reaches Out To Distressed Sircilla Woman, Offers 2BHK House

Jun 14, 2021, 11:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao never steps back to help people. He responds to the tweets requesting him to do the needful. Eversince the coronavirus pandemic started, he has been taking the requests all the time and is doing the help in no time. On Sunday, a twitter user by name Enabothula Bhaskar tweeted that, "Batani Kanakaraju, a fisherman by profession, who lives in Thadur, three kilometers away from Sircilla, hit by sunstroke and died. He is survived by his wife and two daughters." He further added that they don't have house to live in.

KTR reacted quickly and said that he will take care. Here is the tweet.

Within minutes, Collector of Rajanna Sircilla reacted and handed over a cheque of Rs. 50,000 for immediate expenses nd have also handed over a proceedings copy for a 2 BHK house. Here is the tweet made by Collector Rajanna Sircilla Twitter handle.

