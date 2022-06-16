KTR Questions Deafening Silence of PM Modi After Sri Lankan Official's Adani Deal Remark

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to his Twitter and said that the opposition leaders all over the country are targeted and subjected to grilling by ED, CBI, and IT. He further questioned that neither Modi nor Adani responded when senior Sri Lankan government officials directly accuse the PM of India and his involvement in wind power contracts.

KTR tweeted, "Opposition leaders all over India are routinely targeted & subjected to grilling by ED, CBI & IT. But when senior Sri Lankan Govt officials directly accuse the PM of India & his involvement in wind power contracts. Neither Pradhani Nor Adani responds! Deafening silence from media!"

A few days ago, the Chairman of Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), M M C Ferdinando alleged before a Lankan parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi influenced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a power project to the Adani Group.

Ferdinando told a parliamentary committee that Rajapaksa had summoned him after a meeting in November and told him to give a 500-megawatt renewable energy project in Sri Lanka's northern Mannar district to the Adani Group.

A day after retracting his earlier statement, Ferdinando resigned. Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted on Monday afternoon: “I have accepted the letter of resignation tendered to me by the CEB Chairman MMC Ferdinando. Vice Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the New Chairman CEB.”

Also Read: Sarpanch Consumed Pesticide Over Land Dispute In Karimnagar