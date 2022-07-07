KTR Questions Center on Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Hike

“Citizens are troubled with the constant price increase of gas cylinders in the country,” said TRS Working President and Minister KTR. With his failed economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is affecting the common public adversely, he added.

KTR stated that under the BJP rule in the past eight years, the cooking gas prices have increased 170% in the country, creating a world record for selling the most expensive gas. “With the recent increase of Rs. 50, the country has seen a whopping Rs. 244 price increase on each gas cylinder this year alone,” he said.

“In 2014, when Prime Minister Modi came to power, the gas cylinder price was just Rs. 410. And now, it has increased threefold, with the present price being over Rs. 1100. This is very unfortunate. This shows the inefficiency of the BJP government in the country, he said.

By not providing any subsidies and concessions, “Dharendra Modi” Government is silently attacking the citizens of the country, KTR said.

KTR stated that on one side the Rupee value is drastically dropping; on the other side, the fuel prices are skyrocketing. The price hike of essential daily goods has become a serious problem for the citizens of the country. Under Prime Minister Modi’s governance, the common man is finding it difficult to run a house on a budget but no BJP leader is concerned about these problems, KTR said.

KTR also added that the Union Government, instead of creating new jobs, is taking away the present jobs of the people, which is affecting their financial condition, making it more difficult for the common man to survive. On this price hike issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders staged huge protests across the country before they came to power, but now they all are sitting silently, he said.

TRS Working President KTR stated that the country is going through a difficult time where the BJP government is unable to control inflation.

The people of the country are realizing the hypocrisy of the Modi government, which wants to hide its incompetency by showing international reasons for the increase in gas prices. He also added that the people are now considering taking up old methods such as using wood instead of using gas cylinders provided under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This scheme is nothing but just another jhumla scheme of Modi, he said.

He demanded the BJP Govt. at the center to reduce the prices of gas cylinders for the welfare of the people and not stage dramas of reducing prices during election times.

The Minister thanked the TRS party workers who raised their voices and staged protests against the price hikes. He also stated that TRS will continue to stand for the people and constantly question the BJP Govt for its wrongdoings.

