KTR Questions BJP's Sudden Interest in Hyderabad Liberation Day Celebrations

Hitting back at the union government's decision of holding a year-long commemoration to mark 75 years of ‘Hyderabad State Liberation’ starting September 17, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said the BJP leaders are very keen to appropriate what isn't theirs.



KTR shared his maternal Grandfather's photo on Twitter and wrote, Let me introduce you all to an inspirational figure from my family: My maternal Grandfather Sri J. Keshava Rao Garu. Inspired by Gandhi ji, he fought against the Nizam as part of Telangana Rebellion in late 1940s. He received recognition from Govt of India as a freedom fighterI am a proud Indian/Telangana Site whose family has a history of fighting for public causes & larger good."

The Telangana MAUD minister also questioned the role of current leaders at the Centre in the Indian freedom movement.

"Wonder how many leaders in the current dispensation at centre have any role whatsoever in either Indian freedom movement?," He wrote.

