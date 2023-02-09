KTR Presents HYSEA’s Lifetime Achievement Award To R Chandrashekhar

Hyderabad: HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) organized the 30th edition of its prestigious Annual Summit & Awards 2023, featuring - Conference, Product Expo and Annual Industry Awards. The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Re-Imagine, Re-Think and Re-Build the Future’.

Manisha Saboo, President, HYSEA, welcoming the participants said, “We believe Telangana IT industry is at the tipping point. At this opportune time, we must Rethink, Reimagine, and Rebuild the future”. In the next 3 years India is expected to add 2 million IT jobs and only about 30 – 40% of this will be from traditional IT services organizations and the rest will be from GCC and startups”, she said. This carefully curated conference is a step towards making Telangana ready to capitalize on this humongous growth potential. HYSEA also believes startup & Innovation will be drivers of future business growth. So, as we step into next year, HYSEA will be planning for interventions to make innovation and startups mainstream in Telangana, she said.

This year HYSEA presented its coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Sri. R. Chandrashekhar, IAS (RETD.), Chairman, Centre for the Digital Future, Former President NASSCOM, Former Chairman, Telecom Commission and Secretary, Department of Telecommunication, GoI, Former Secretary Dept of Electronics & IT, GoI contribution to Indian IT Industry for his stellar contribution to Indian IT Industry and Hyderabad Industry in particular.

