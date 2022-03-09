MA&UD Minister KTR provided timely assistance to two meritorious students to pursue their studies. He met Anil Kumar of Suryapet District and Prashanth Reddy of Mahabubnagar district today and provided financial support to help them complete their respective courses.

P. Anil Kumar has completed Intermediate with an aggregate of 96% and got JEE (Advanced) Rank 2832, and got admission into IIT, Kharagpur. Anil’s father is a Sanitary Worker (Multipurpose) in GP Tummal Penpahad and his mother is a daily wage worker. While V. Prashanth Reddy is a native of Mahbubnagar district. He secured NEET (Gen) State Rank 1306 and admission into MBBS in Suryapet Medical College. His father V. Gopal Reddy is an Auto driver and his mother is an agriculture worker.

Son of a sanitation worker makes it to IIT, Kharagpur!! Only stuff you see in movies😊 As promised, took care of the educational needs of young Anil who has big dreams & am sure he will achieve great heights pic.twitter.com/iCKnggla3e — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 9, 2022

While both the students got free seats based on their merit, they were unable to pay other fees including hostel and mess fee. In separate interactions with the students, KTR enquired about their well-being and motivated them. He asked the students to ensure they take proper care of their parents as they worked very hard to give them a better education.

Both the students expressed their happiness and thanked the state minister for the timely help. Earlier, KTR helped several students to pursue Engineering, Medicine and other professional courses.