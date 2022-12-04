KTR Pens Letter to Telangana Youth Preparing for State Govt Jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT, Industries & Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao penned a letter to youth from the State urging them to focus on preparation to bag State government jobs in view of the large number of vacancies notified recently. KTR stated that Telangana would etch its name in the nation’s history as the only State to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a span of nine years.

KTR mentioned that the number of jobs filled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government were much higher than the numbers assured in the party's manifesto.

While one lakh jobs were assured in the manifesto,1.35 lakh government jobs were successfully filled in the first term of the TRS government under the leadership of Hon'ble CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

And in the party's second term, the process of filling 90,000 government jobs was taken up on priority basis, said the Industries Minister, who added that the Public Service Commission and other departments have already issued notifications for 32,000 jobs till now.

The notifications for jobs in Gurukul Educational Institutions would be issued soon, said KTR.

He said that Hon'ble CM Sri KCR strived hard to fulfill the aspirations of people during the Statehood agitation, to give priority to locals in filing jobs. The Minister said that 95% of all government jobs are reserved for local candidates as per the Presidential Order, and that the age limit for the jobs was relaxed by the State government under the leadership of CM Sri KCR.



KTR said that the spirit of Telangana movement has been realized with the new Zonal System introduced by Hon'ble Sri KCR. He added that jobs in several departments were regularized too.

New methods were adopted by the TRS Government to expedite the process of recruitment. Besides the Public Service Commission, the process was decentralized by recruiting through the Police Recruitment Board, Gurukul Educational Institutions, and other boards, he said.

Reminding the youth of the allegations leveled against recruitment process adopted by the Public Service Commission before Telangana was formed, the Minister said that after formation of the State and TRS formed the government, every post is being filled in a transparent manner as per the orders given by CM Sri KCR.

Interviews for Group-I jobs was scrapped to avoid any form of discrimination. Now, in sharp contrast to the earlier times, there are no controversies over the recruitment process.

KTR informed the youth that besides government jobs, the TRS government extended complete support in providing a mammoth number of jobs in the private sector. Till now, over 17 lakh job opportunities have been created in the private sector.

Not stopping at that, the IT and Industries Minister said, the State government created a robust startup ecosystem to encourage innovative ideas of youth. As part of this, T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, TSIC, were established.

He said that public representatives from TRS in their personal capacity have set up coaching centers and provided other resources to youth preparing for government jobs. Various government departments too are providing coaching to unemployed youth. Added to this, government libraries were equipped with books and other facilities. Conveying best wishes to the youth preparing for the government jobs, Minister urged them to utilize the available resources.