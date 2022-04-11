KTR Pays Tribute To Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule On His Birth Anniversary

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He tweeted, "Tributes to a great social reformer, thinker and pioneer of women's education Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his birth anniversary." Here is the tweet.

Tributes to a great social reformer, thinker and pioneer of women's education Mahatma #JyotiraoGovindraoPhule on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/GO5al3JjUF — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 11, 2022

Who Is Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule?

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born on 11 April 1827 and breathed his last on 28 November 1890, an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. He did many social welfare activities including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system and kept efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people. He along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. He started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes. Regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. He was bestowed with honorific Mahatama title by Maharashtrian social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar in 1888.

Also Read: ​In Rare Feat, Gandhi Hospital Docs in Hyderabad Perform Three Surgeries in Four Hours