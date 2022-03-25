KTR Participates In Roundtable Conference In Boston

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Hyderabad emerged as the vaccine capital of the world. He further stated that, "will double the Pharma and Life Sciences companies output." Speaking at the Roundtable conference in Boston, the Minister said Telangana Government has taken up many programmes to promote the life sciences sector.

Under these initiatives, provision of basic amenities on par with international standards, policy decisions, special funding for innovation, the special incubator at Genome Valley, were taken up and this was yielding desired results, he said.

"Telangana Government is working with a clear goal of doubling the life sciences and pharma production," said KTR.

