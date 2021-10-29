KTR in Paris Day 2: Telangana Delegation Holds Meetings With Global CEOs

Telangana delegation held meetings with various global CEOs in Paris on day two. On Day two of the business tour to France, the Telangana delegation headed by IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration Minister KTR met head honchos of several French business houses.

IT & Industries Minister KTR held a meeting with Ms. Geraldine Lemle, Deputy CEO, Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) in Paris. During the meeting, Minister KTR stated that Telangana state offers excellent collaboration opportunities for French SMEs.

MEDEF is the largest employer federation in France. It is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France with over 95% of the businesses belonging to the MEDEF are SMEs.

Minister KTR highlighted Telangana's recent success in food grains, meat, milk and fish production. "This opened up several opportunities for food processing companies," he added.

Later, Minister KTR toured Station F, the world's largest incubator campus located in Paris. He interacted with the Station F team and discussed about potential collaboration with Telangana's innovation ecosystem organizations like THub, WeHub and TWorks

Station F is a unique campus and community in the heart of Paris, with 1,000 start-ups. Originally a railway depot, this facility has been remodeled to transform it into an incubator.

During the day, Telangana delegation led by Minister KTR held a meeting with ADP Chairman & CEO Augustin de Romanet in Paris. ADP has recently invested in Hyderabad airport.

In the meeting, Minister KTR stated that the aviation sector in India is in a rapid growth phase & the industry is poised to scale new heights as the pandemic related restrictions are eased.

Minister also added that Hyderabad is home to several major global aerospace companies. He stressed the need to train and supply quality manpower for the aerospace sector.

In another meeting, Industries Minister KTR met Sanofi's Head of International Operations Fabrice Baschiera and Head of Global Vaccines Public Affairs Isabelle Deschamps in Paris. Sanofi would soon be launching production of its Six in One vaccine from its Hyderabad facility.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Aerospace & Defence Director Praveen and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham were present in the meetings.