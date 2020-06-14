HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for municipal administration K T Rama Rao (KTR) has ordered a detailed probe over a land dispute involving proxies of Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The mayor was alleged to have grabbed Rs 100 crore worth of two-acre land by forcibly evicting the owner in Narsingi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.

Reacting over the allegations against the mayor, the minister has ordered the Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar and Ranga Reddy collector Amoy Kumar to probe into the case and submit a detailed report.

Following the instructions of KTR, Cyberabad police special branch officials along with state intelligence officials had visited the disputed land and started an inquiry over the issue. The officials questioned the owner of the land in an effort to elicit information pertaining to the case.

Along with Cyberabad police, Ranga Reddy district administration has reviewed the land allotment procedure to see if due process has been followed at various stages of the deal.

According to reports, KTR has asked the mayor to stay away from such controversies which will dent the party's and government's credibility among the public. He even warned the mayor that any of the activities that will bring a bad name to the state government and brand Hyderabad adversely will not be tolerated.

Following the advice from KTR, Rammohan has released a statement announcing that they would cancel the development agreement and memorandum of understanding (MOU) over the land with the current owner of the land.

The mayor further added that they were unaware of the illegal transaction which has taken place before their agreement with the current owner.







