KTR Opens Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery at Hyderabad on Friday.

Padma Shri Gajam Govardhana established the gallery in a 1000 square feet hall. Handloom clothes, some of them decades old, books on the profession from various parts of the world, documents, and other materials collected by him were displayed there.

KTR said that the State government would establish a museum if Mr Govardhana and others lend support.

He has appealed to the new generation to make a fashion statement by wearing handlooms clothes during festivals and other occasions to stand by the weavers.

KTR said that to protect and encourage handloom weavers, several measures were taken by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Some of the schemes are Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Ku Cheyutha, Nethanna Ku Bima.