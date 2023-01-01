KTR to Open Kothaguda Kondapur Flyover Today

The new year’s in Hyderabad will begin on a positive note as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate a multi-level flyover connecting Kothaguda Junction to Kondapur Junction on January 1, 2023. It is the second longest flyover to be built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), which includes 2.21 km of main flyover and two ramps of 784 meters length. The infrastructure project will completely solve traffic congestion issues at Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction.

The main flyover includes five lanes from SLN Terminus to Botanical Garden Junction, six lanes from Botanical Junction to Kothaguda Junction, three lanes from Kothaguda Junction to Kondapur RTA office. Also, it includes a 401 meter, two-lane ramp at Botanical Garden Junction for traffic coming from Masjid Banda road to Botanical Garden Junction, and a 383 meter three-lane ramp at Hitech City for traffic coming from Kothaguda Junction to Hitech City. A 470 meter long three-lane underpass at Kothaguda Junction will ease flow of traffic from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli.

Telangana Government has completed a total of 34 projects under SRDP, and 14 more are nearing completion.

