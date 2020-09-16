HYDERABAD: The city of Hyderabad will soon see yet another jewel adding to its crown in the form of the prestigious Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge. The ultra-modern cable-based roadway connector will be inaugurated and commissioned for public use at 5 pm on September 19, 202 (Saturday).

Telangana Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will formally inaugurate the cable stayed bridge, touted to be an engineering marvel. All the works pertaining to the construction of the bridge have already been completed and once inaugurated, it is expected to instantly turn into a major tourist attraction in the state capital.

While the design of the cable stayed bridge is an innovation itself, there is an air of anticipation and excitement over its illumination which is expected to create great dazzling impact during nights for commuters and tourists alike. A staggering Rs 8.9 crore have been spent on the installation of the state-of-the-art lighting system that will display 25 themes in tune with different moods and occasions like how it could be witnessed at the world-renowned Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

The lighting system has been specially designed in such way that the pylons and cables will be lit up in multi-colours and the same reflecting on the sheet of water in the Durgam Cheruvu lake. Among the themes widely anticipated from this show-piece illumination are Independence Day, Eid, Telangana Formation Day and Deepavali (Diwali).

The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge was built at a cost of Rs 184 crores to link Road Number 45 of Jubilee Hills with the IT Corridor. The six-lane bridge is of a total length of 233 metres. Emulating some of the best models in the world, special pedestrian and cycling tracks were also incorporated on this bridge. Plans are also afoot to install water fountains on either side of the bridge to add sheet to its night-light beauty.