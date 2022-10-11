KTR Offers to Withdraw from Munugode Bypoll If Centre Spends Rs 18k Crore on Developing Constituency 

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said Munugode Assembly Constituency was necessitated only because of BJP High Command’s contract offer to party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Addressing a state level conference of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) at Telangana Bhavan in the city on Tuesday KTR alleged Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy got elected to Telangana Assembly on a Congress ticket but he resigned from his MLA post and received a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore offered by the BJP-led central government.

He dared the Centre to carry out developmental activities in Munugode Assembly Constituency by spending Rs 18,000 crore and the TRS would withdraw its candidate from the bypoll contest. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched by the BJP, the victory of TRS is certain in the byelection, KTR added.

Live: TRS Working President, Minister Sri @KTRTRS addressing TRSV cadre at Telangana Bhavan. https://t.co/qejqHJTDLM — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) October 11, 2022

The state minister also targeted the Komatireddy brothers and alleged that both the politicians are working for BJP while staying in the Congress. He also compared the Munugode bypoll as a battle between PM Modi and Amit Shah’s pride and the self-respect of Telangana people.

