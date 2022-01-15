KTR Offers To Help Elon Musk Set Up Tesla In India

Elon Musk said that Tesla is still working through a lot of challenges with the Indian government. In a reply to a netizens' question, "Elon Musk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!" Elon answered "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government."

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration were discussing on various issues but disagreements over a local factory and the country's high import tariffs of up to 100% have resulted in a impasse. The government has pushed Tesla to increase local procurement and provide detailed manufacturing plans, while Musk has sought for lower taxes so that Tesla may begin selling imported vehicles at a lower price in a budget-conscious market.

Telangana IT Minister, K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana is happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in the state. He took to Twitter and shared the Elon tweet and wrote, "Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India."

KTR also shared a tweet and wrote, "Drove to test the much-touted Tesla Model X. Kudos to Elon Musk for the paradigm shift he brought about. Take a bow."

