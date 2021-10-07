KTR Offers Financial Aid to MBBS Student Anusha

Minister KTR came forward to provide complete financial support to a tribal girl who is struggling financially to complete her Medicine course.

The student Anusha, who hails from Borabanda area of Hyderabad is pursuing MBBS course from a medical college in Kyrgyzstan. She has scored 95% marks in first, second and third year MBBS. She returned to Hyderabad last year during the covid pandemic. Anusha has been facing challenges to complete her course due to the financial crisis.

To make ends meet, Anusha started selling vegetables along with her mother in Borabanda, Hyderabad. Minister KTR learnt about the plight of the girl's family and decided to extend help.

Minister KTR wished Anusha all the best and said that we would like to see her as a doctor soon in future.

Family members of Anusha thanked Minister KTR for his support.