KTR Offers Financial Aid to Aishwarya Reddy's Family

Minister KTR extends help to the family of Aishwarya, a student who committed suicide as she could not afford education

Acting on humanitarian grounds, Minister KTR extended monetary support to the family of Late Aishwarya Reddy, who committed suicide due to a lack of funds to pursue her online education during the Covid lockdown.

Aishwarya was a native of Shadnagar and was pursuing her education from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi.

When this incident was brought to the notice of Minister KTR, he immediately responded and assured to support the family.

Today, the family met Minister KTR at Pragathi Bhavan. Minister briefly interacted with the family members. After enquiring about their well-being, the Minister in his personal capacity had donated an amount of Rs 2.50 Lakh to the family and also assured to provide a 2 BHK Dignity House.

Minister KTR said that it was very unfortunate to lose an educated person in the family. He has assured to stand by the family in the future as well.

The family members interacted with the minister and said that they were shattered by the untimely demise of their daughter. “We thank Minister KTR for his support. It has given us moral strength during these tough times,” the family said.